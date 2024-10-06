ICC Women's T20 WC: Reddy, Shreyanka shine as India restrict Pakistan to 105/8

Dubai [UAE], October 6 : A fine performance from the Indian bowlers, particularly Arundhati Reddy and Shreyanka Patil helped them restrict Pakistan at 105/8 in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai on Friday.

After a disappointing show against New Zealand, all the five bowlers managed to secure wickets in this game.

Arundhati Reddy was the top wicket taker as she scalped 3/19 in four overs. Shreyanka Patil picked up two wickets.

Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, all scalped one wicket each.

India needs 106 runs to win the match against their arch rivals.

After electing to bat first, Pakistan could not find rhythm and lost wickets regularly.

Renuka Singh dismissed Gull Feroza for a duck in the very first over. Pak was 1/1 in the first over.

Deepti Sharma did not allow Pakistan batters to settle down as she cleaned up Sidra Amin for 8, leaving Pakistan on 29/2 after the powerplay.

Omaima Sohail was dismissed by Arundhati Reddy for 3, and after that Muneeba Ali was stumped by Richa Ghosh off Shreyanka Patil for 17, who was looking solid in the middle. Pak was left at 41/4 in 9.3 overs. They reached their 50 in 11.4 overs.

After this, Arundhati Reddy scalped her second wicket, dismissing Aliya Riaz for 4.

Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana showed some intent as she scored 13 off 8 balls but was dismissed by Asha Sobhana. Pak was 70/6 in 14 overs.

Tuba Hassan was gone for a three-ball duck off Shreyanka Patil. Pak was 71/7 in 14.5 overs.

India was penalised for a slow over-rate. Extra fielder had to come inside the ring.

Experienced Nida Dar was the top scorer with 28 off 34 deliveries, but was bowled by Arundhati Reddy. Pak was 99/8 in 19.4 overs.

Pakistan reached their 100 in the 19.5 overs, thanks to Syeda Aroob Shah (14)* and Nashra Sandhu (6)*, which took them to 105 for 8 in 20 overs.

