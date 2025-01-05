"It will go down as one of my favourite series": Cummins in euphoria after historic BGT series triumph

Sydney [Australia], January 5 : The first Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph for Australia in 10 years became one of the "favourite series" for captain Pat Cummins.

Australia's 10-year-long BGT hiatus finally ended in Sydney after he led the Baggy Greens to a six-wicket triumph on Sunday. Scott Boland starred by delivering in the crunch moments and handing crucial blows at vital junctures.

Boland starred in Sydney after returning with figures of 10/75, while debutant Beau Webster finished it off in style by finding the boundary rope to seal a 6-wicket triumph for the hosts.

"It will go down as one of my favourite series. The fans have made this series. MCG was great, and three sellouts in Sydney. It is such a special day in the calendar. It is something I grew up with. We are celebrating such a great cause," Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

It wasn't an easy win for Australia. They had to grind hard for victory on various occasions. After picking up a slender 4-run trail, the hosts were reduced to 58/3 while chasing a sub-par total of 162.

Travis Head and Webster settled the nerves with their calm and composed knocks, which eventually took Australia past the finishing line.

"Unreal. It is one that a few of us didn't have. The boys have had their eye on it, and it has lived up to the hype. We were just clear with the plans. Wanted to minimise the runs. We knew it was going to be a tricky wicket. The batters had a good method," Cummins said.

"Ultimately, it worked out. Immensely proud. We have spent a lot of time as a group. Perth was not as bad as it seems. We have had a lot of fun along the way. Some success along the way is always nice. It has been such a special group," he added.

With a 3-1 series win, Australia confirmed its ticket for the World Test Championship final. The defending champions will square off against South Africa, who will feature in their maiden final, on June 11 at the Lord's.

"We feel so privileged to have achieved what we have. Really proud. We are also having the best times of our lives. It is always nice," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor