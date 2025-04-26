KKR vs PBKS: What Happens if Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain? EXPLAINED

The IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens faces uncertainty after heavy rain stopped play during KKR’s chase on Saturday. After just one over and seven runs in the second innings, rain along with strong winds forced the players off the field. Punjab Kings had earlier posted a strong total of 201 for 4 after being asked to bat first. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya gave their team a flying start with a century stand, with Singh scoring 83 runs and Arya adding 69.

As per tournament rules, if the rain continues and the match is abandoned without further play, it will be declared a no-result. Both teams will share one point each. This would help Punjab Kings move closer to the playoff spots while Kolkata Knight Riders would stay in the lower half of the table.

It is important to note that the Duckworth-Lewis method cannot be applied unless at least five overs are bowled in the second innings. With only one over completed in KKR’s innings, the match cannot be decided by DLS unless further play is possible.

