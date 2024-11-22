Rishabh Pant Hits No-Look Six off Pat Cummins During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st (Watch Video)

India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant struck a sensational no-look six off Australian captain Pat Cummins on Day 1 of the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday.Pant’s stunning shot came in the 42nd over of India’s first innings, as Cummins bowled a fuller-length ball. Pant moved outside off and scooped it over deep backward square, sending the ball flying for a six before falling to the ground. The shot left commentators in awe, and Cricket Australia shared the moment on X, saying: “As only Rishabh Pant can do!”

However, Pant's innings was short-lived. In the 46th over, he was caught by Steve Smith in the slip cordon off the bowling of Cummins for 37 runs off 78 balls, which included three boundaries and one six.

India’s batting struggles continued as they were dismissed for just 150 runs in 49.4 overs at Perth’s Optus Stadium. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah’s decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired, with none of the Indian batters reaching 45 runs.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal were both dismissed for ducks. Virat Kohli (5), Dhruv Jurel (11), and Washington Sundar (4) also failed to make an impact. KL Rahul (26) showed some resilience before being controversially dismissed. Pant and debutant Nitish Reddy (41) added 48 runs together before Pant’s departure. Reddy was the last Indian batter to be dismissed.

Australia’s bowlers dominated, with Josh Hazlewood taking 4/29 in 13 overs. Mitchell Starc claimed 2/14 from 11 overs, while Pat Cummins took 2/27 in 15.4 overs. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh impressed with 2/12 from just five overs. Nathan Lyon, the off-spinner, went wicketless in five overs.

India’s batting collapse has left them with a mountain to climb on the second day of the Test.

IND vs AUS 1st Test squads:

India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.