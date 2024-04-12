Watch: Crowd Chants 'Hardik, Hardik' After Virat Kohli Asks Fans Not to Boo MI Skipper, Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming display of sportsmanship unfolded during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

The incident occurred during the second innings as Pandya walked out to bat following the dismissal of Rohit Sharma. A section of the crowd initially booed Pandya, but the atmosphere quickly shifted after Kohli's apparent gesture towards the stands. Chants of "Hardik! Hardik!" erupted.

Videos circulating on social media showed Kohli gesturing and seemingly speaking to the crowd. Hindi commentators also confirmed that Kohli requested support for Pandya, leading to a shift in the atmosphere.

This isn't the first instance of Kohli's sportsmanship. He famously appealed for cheers for Steve Smith during the 2019 World Cup at The Oval following Smith's controversial return from a ball-tampering ban.

