WATCH: Packed Wankhede Stadium Sings 'Vande Mataram' During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match. Video Will Give You Goosebumps

A video shared by Mumbai Indians on a social media platform during the innings break of their IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) quickly went viral, drawing admiration from cricket fans across India. The video showed the entire Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai erupting in a rendition of the iconic patriotic song, "Vande Mataram."

Watch video here:

Read Also | “Shabas DK, World Cup Khelna Hain Abhi”: Rohit Sharma Sledges Dinesh Karthik During MI vs RCB Match (Watch Video)

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians crushed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets on Thursday, April 11, to register their second win in IPL 2024.

Chasing 197, the five-time champions reached the target in less than 16 overs thanks to explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan blasted a 23-ball fifty and shared a 101-run stand with Rohit Sharma in under nine overs for the first wicket. Akash Deep provided the breakthrough, dismissing Kishan for 69. Rohit departed next after scoring 38 before Suryakumar unleashed a 17-ball fifty. He smashed 52 runs off 19 balls before Vijaykumar Vyshak sent him back. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma finished the chase for MI in just 15.3 overs.

Earlier, half-centuries from Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB recover from a poor start and post a respectable total of 196/8 in their 20 overs.

Put in to bat first, RCB were in early trouble at 23/2 in the fifth over after losing Virat Kohli and Will Jacks. Du Plessis and Rajat Patidar then steadied the innings with an 82-run stand for the third wicket. Gerald Coetzee broke the partnership by dismissing Patidar for 50 before Shreyas Gopal removed Glenn Maxwell for a duck, reducing RCB to 108/4.

Du Plessis anchored another crucial partnership, sharing a 45-run stand with Karthik before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 61. Karthik, however, remained unbeaten, smashing an aggressive 53 off just 23 balls to propel his team to a competitive total. For MI, Bumrah was the star with the ball, picking up five wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs.

Read Also | Watch: Virat Kohli Asks Wankhede Crowd to Stop Booing Hardik Pandya During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match