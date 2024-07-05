WATCH: Rohit Sharma Receives Heartwarming Welcome From Childhood Friends as He Returns Home After T20 World Cup 2024 Win

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma received a heartwarming welcome from his family, friends, and teammate Tilak Varma upon his return home following India's T20 World Cup victory in the West Indies.

The team's return was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl, but they were finally able to fly back to India on Thursday. After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the team arrived in Mumbai where they participated in a jubilant victory parade. At the Wankhede Stadium, fans and players sang the 'Vande Mataram' song together, and the BCCI awarded the team a significant prize of 125 crore rupees for their win.

The celebrations continued for Sharma upon reaching his home. His family, friends, and teammate Varma, all wearing "Rohit Sharma" T-shirts, threw a special party for the cricketer. Videos showed the group dancing and hoisting Sharma on their shoulders in a joyous celebration.

The festivities are expected to extend into Friday, as Sharma has been invited to the Maharashtra Assembly by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Other teammates, including Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, are also expected to attend.

