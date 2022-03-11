Kerala Budget 2022: Details and Highlights of the Kerala budget 2022-23

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11 presented the budget 2022-23 for the state. Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is tabled on 11th March. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16. Meanwhile, in the state budget, many important announcements took place, and here are the special allocations in the budget for the financial year 2022-23.

The government allocated Rs 240 crore for the Fisheries sector in the state.

For the flood control measures at Pampa-Thottappally, the government allocated Rs 5 crore.

The government decided to give Rs 75 crore for Idukki, Wayanad packages.

The government is going to provide 2000 WiFi hotspots in the state with the help of KFON. Read more

The government allocated Rs 559 crore for the IT sector, and IT Mission to get Rs 131 crore.

For the transport sector in the state government released Rs 1,888 crore.

In Thiruvananthapuram government decided to build an outer ring road stretching 79 km.

For cashew industry Rs 30 crore has been allocated. Read more

Government passes Rs 200 crore for the development of 20 traffic junctions.

Rs 200 crore has been allocated for 6 bypass roads.

To the land for Silverline Rs 2000 crores to be given.

The government passed the provision of Rs 2,546 crore for education sector. Read more

And for the mid-day meals in schools, the government released the fund of Rs 342 crore.

For special education Rs 15 crore allocated.

For Caravan Tourism government to provide Rs 5 crore.

Government released Rs 2,629 crore for the health sector. Read more

Students who came back from Ukraine special help line has been set up. Read more

Rs 100 crore for poor families to be given.

State to maintain a data bank for abroad studying students.

For the development of SC/ST government released a fund of Rs 736 crore. Read more

For Police Department, the government allocated Rs 149 crore. Read more

The government to to set up 28 new POCSO courts.

The government in budget 2022-23 made special announcements for Tax revenues. Read more