Haryana Budget 2022: Details and highlights of the Haryana budget 2022-23
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2022 02:32 PM2022-03-08T14:32:24+5:302022-03-08T14:32:44+5:30
Today on 8th March Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is presented the state budget for the financial year 2022-23. Ahead of the Haryana Budget, he said “With prudent fiscal management, we were able to restrict the market borrowing to about Rs 30,820 crore against the permissible limit of Rs 40,872 crore and fiscal deficit is estimated to be 2.99 percent of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) in the RE (Revised Estimate) of 2021-22. For the financial year 2022-23, the fiscal deficit is expected to be within the prescribed limit of 3.5 percent by the 15th Finance Commission, at 2.98 percent of GSDP, as per the BE (Budget Estimate) of 2022-23."
Here are the details and highlights of the budget 2022-23
- Sushma Swaraj Award will be awarded to women of Haryana for their contribution and achievements in the state, along with 5 lakhs commendation.
- Matrushakti Scheme will be introduced for working women who have an annual income of less than 5 lakhs, through which they can get loans for new business.
- Mahila Ashrams for working women who move into the big cities for work.
- Haryana government in the budget 2022-23, allocated Rs 530.94 crore Environment, Forests, and Climate Change. Read more
- Late Darshan Lal Jain award will be given to two top environmentalists along with Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
- Girls' students will get safe and secure transport facilities under SATHI - Safe and Accessible Transport scheme. Read more
- All the 25 lakhs students will get health checkups twice a year by the government.
- Government to establish 50 STEM labs. Read more
- Tablets with connectivity will be provided to students of Class 10, 11, 12, to the government school students.
- Government released skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment with provision of Rs 1,671.37 crore.
- Labour - Rs 221.97 crore for 2022-24. Read more
- Social Justice and Empowerment - Rs 10,229.93 crore.
- Housing - Rs 383.11 crore for 2022-23.
Sports and Youth Affairs - Rs 540.50 crore for 2022-23.
Government released Rs 598.20 for the industries.
The provision of Rs 4,752.02 crore has been released for PWD (B&R).
For Public Health Engineering - Rs 4,554.39 crore has been allotted. Read more
For irrigation and Water resources - Rs 6,136.36 crore has been allotted.
Rs 7,203.31 crore has been released for Power and Renewable Energy. Read more
The Haryana government has allotted fund of Rs 2,821.83 crore for transportation and Rs 310.24 crore for tourism. Read more
Rs 6,826.13 crores and Rs 8,085.73 has been allotted for rular and urban sector respectively. Read more
Restoration of Lohgarh fort and development of Adi Badri temples has been announced. Read more
New schemes for state in budget 2022-23 related to health and education. Read more
Three dedicated funds for the state of Haryana. Read more
