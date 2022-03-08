Haryana Budget 2022: Details and highlights of the Haryana budget 2022-23

Today on 8th March Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is presented the state budget for the financial year 2022-23. Ahead of the Haryana Budget, he said “With prudent fiscal management, we were able to restrict the market borrowing to about Rs 30,820 crore against the permissible limit of Rs 40,872 crore and fiscal deficit is estimated to be 2.99 percent of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) in the RE (Revised Estimate) of 2021-22. For the financial year 2022-23, the fiscal deficit is expected to be within the prescribed limit of 3.5 percent by the 15th Finance Commission, at 2.98 percent of GSDP, as per the BE (Budget Estimate) of 2022-23."

Here are the details and highlights of the budget 2022-23