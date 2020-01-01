Marathi
|
Hindi
Download App
Epaper
Home
City
Latest News
T20 WC
National
Maharashtra
Aurangabad
Nagpur
International
Lokmat Spotlight
Entertainment
Social Viral
Photos
Business
Sports
Technology
Lifestyle
Health
City
International :
First death from Omicron variant registered in Australia
The first death from the Omicron strain of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Australia, the health department of the state of New South Wales reports. ...
National :
DGGI arrests businessman Piyush Jain after recovery of Rs 187 cr
Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Ahmedabad has arrested businessman Piyush Jain under Section 67 of the CGST Act and recovered unaccounted cash over Rs 187 crores, raw and finished materials from him. ...
Politics :
Have not signed Howrah civic body bill, still waiting for inputs from Mamata govt, says West Bengal Governor
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday said that the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill is currently pending consideration with the governor as he is awaiting inputs on the bill from the state government. ...
Entertainment :
After snake bite, Salman Khan greets paparazzi for birthday celebration
Salman Khan, who was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Saturday night greeted the ... ...
International :
Biden expresses condolences over death of Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have expressed condolences over the death of Desmond Mpilo Tutu, South African Anglican archbishop, human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner. ...
National :
Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain sent to 14 days judicial custody
New Delhi, Dec 27 Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain was on Monday remanded to 14 days judicial custody by ... ...
International :
Amid power crisis, Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign new electricity supply agreement
Amid the power crisis, Afghanistan has signed a new agreement with Tajikistan to extend the import of electricity from the neighbouring country for the next year, media citing national power company reported on Monday. ...
Entertainment :
Know the reason of Bobby Darling's sudden disappearance from the industry
Cricket :
SA v IND: Olivier missed first Test due to Covid-19 after-effects, hamstring niggle, says SA selector
Centurion, Dec 27 In the light of South Africa's lacklustre bowling performance on day one of the first ... ...
Entertainment :
Samantha shines in a bikini as her vacation pics go viral!
Samantha is holidaying in Goa with her best friend and designer Shilpa Reddy and others. The stunner has shared ... ...
Other Sports :
Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas tie with U Mumba 30-30 in closely fought match
V Ajith Kumar's heroics with raids was not good enough for U Mumba as they settled for a 30-30 tie against Tamil Thaliavas in match 15 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 held at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru. ...
Football :
ISL: Brown's hat-trick goes in vain as NorthEast United share spoils with Mumbai in cliffhanger
Deshorn Brown's powerful hat-trick ensured Mumbai City FC remained winless after two matches as NorthEast United FC shared the spoils with the defending champions in a high-octane Indian Super League clash at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday whic ...
Aurangabad :
Madhuri Patil among 1000 faces of Asia
Aurangabad, Dec 27: Fitness coach and nutrition advisor Relax-Zeal Madhuri Bhanushali Patil has been included among 1000 faces of ... ...
Maharashtra :
On Salman Khan's birthday, Mahesh Manjrekar recalls working with him in 'Antim'
Veteran actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was all praises for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on his 56th birthday. ...
International :
Baba Vanga's prediction about 2022 on new virus, alien attack, and global warming is unmissable!
National
Read more
Maharashtra
Read more
Politics
Read more
Entertainment
Read more
Sports
Read more
Photos
Read more
Lokmat English
www.lokmattimes.com
Add to Home Screen
Not Now